To the editor:
President Donald Trump did not lose the election. In fact, he won by a big amount.
I believe everything he says is 100 percent the truth. He is the best thing to happen to America in a long time.
I will hang my Trump flag on my house and my car for life. I hope he will run again. He will always be the best president in America’s history. No one likes him because he is always right.
John Chase
North Conway
