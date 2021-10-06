To the editor:
Donald Trump was acquitted by a Republican Party that feared his base. Guilt didn't matter, just power and greed. They are a party of lies, don't give a damn about seniors, minorities or voting rights.
Let's not forget the attack on the Capitol. Shameful how the Republicans have swept that under the rug. I'm sick of Mr. Joseph Dorsett's same old spins. It's almost like he went to Trump University and took a course in alternate facts.
Mr. Dorsett, the damage Trump has done, and the Republicans with their lies and people who support them means we are on a deadly course we may not avoid if we don't unite somehow.
John Bossio
Center Conway
