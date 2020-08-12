To the editor:
If it’s OK for all businesses to reopen with guidelines, why don’t the state and local offices do the same?
Some Department of Motor Vehicle offices are still closed and the ones open are by appointment only with a three-week waiting period. Same with local town offices.
Also, some towns haven’t even had a public selectmen’s meeting. Every town has buildings that would and could accommodate the minimum separation rules. Most towns have schools with large gyms.
Not sure, but I bet there is a state law requiring monthly selectmen meetings to be open to the public. In years of past experiences I have never seen more than one or two people at a town clerk’s office at any one time.
Restaurants can open but not state and local offices? Makes no sense. Are they that special? If businesses can open and schools can reopen, then the state and local offices can open with the same guidelines.
Clearly, restaurants are way more busy than local offices. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, as they say.
John Bagley
Bartlett
