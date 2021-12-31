To the editor:
As a property owner in the town of Madison, I would like to comment on the issue of short-term rentals. I own a small cabin that I rent out when I am not able to stay in it myself. I do this as I could not afford to keep it otherwise.
I have not had issues with noise or rowdy renters. I have been happy to be able to rent my place to singles, couples and small families looking to rent a little cabin in the mountains as a get-away. These renters not only help me with expenses, but bring economic benefit to the area when they visit restaurants and tourist attractions.
I engage local businesses for plowing, cleaning, carpentry, rental management, etc. These services are needed on a more frequent basis than if I lived there year round. I know my local service providers personally and know that a good portion of their work comes from short term rentals. I know my neighbors and talk to them whenever I am staying in Madison. I care about my neighborhood and the people who live and work there. Neighbors know they can always contact me if there are any issues with renters.
I hope that I can hold onto my property as this is my investment in my future. But I can only hold onto it if I can rent it out for a certain number of days a year. I support reasonable regulation of short term rentals to ensure everyone is living in a safe neighborhood and everyone retains the right to use their property as they desire.
Johanna Finnegan-Topitzer
Madison
