To the editor:
The most recent edition of the “Daily Q” Snyder once again shows off why Ph.D.s are so much like Halloween candy these days. They’re given to children. Snyder clearly can’t handle heady concepts like “empathy” and “listening” and so he chooses to rail on a bigger concept, Critical Race Theory.
Now, you gotta give it to him, for a concept that scares and frustrates the man so much he totally nails it in paragraph 6. So if CRTs’ central claim is so easily boiled down by someone who “doesn’t get it” then why are we afraid to teach it? Alright, enough Q bashing, the real problem with this article is that Snyder plays right into the GOP’s straw man argument.
He argues that CRT is too much for the children and the bumpkins but doesn’t even know what it is and that’s because it is the GOP’s boogeyman.
CRT is a stand-in phrase for any lesson that teaches about the oppression of minorities. The GOP wants you to think it’s a heady concept when in fact it’s as basic as understanding that enslaving an entire race of people 100 years ago is still going to have influence today.
Maybe Snyder is right, this debate is a waste of time, but not because the liberal elite want your children to learn a bunch of useless jargon, but because we should not have to debate the right to teach an accurate version of history. Snyder should know better, but at this point what do we expect?
Joel Fisher-Katz-Keohane
North Conway
