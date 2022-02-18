What do paid parking and public bathrooms have in common? In the town of Conway, there aren’t any. The selectmen want to put a tax on local residents by charging us $5 for a parking permit. Yes, I said a tax, because the selectmen are trying to pay for parking enforcement at several local attractions that are frequented by both us locals and visitors.
The selectmen have also placed an article on the warrant for $400,000 for public bathrooms, once again taxing the local citizens.
My opinion is the selectmen and the town manager have made a mistake. It’s time to think outside the box. When driving through North Conway Village, look at the license plates of the vehicles parked in town. Most are from out of state.
The solution is to put in parking meters or parking kiosks. I know parking fees are taboo, but go anywhere else and parking meters or kiosks will be there to take your money. Go to any resort or destination community and you will find paid parking — Boston, Portland, Portsmouth, to name a few. Paid parking should be from Depot Street all the way to, Pine Street in North Conway, including all of the side streets.
Parking meters or kiosks would serve multiple purposes. The revenue generated over time would be enough to pay for the cost of the equipment, salary of the attendants and the construction of much needed public bathrooms.
The selectmen could then issue free parking permits to property owners. The parking permits would be good anywhere paid parking is required. To receive a parking permit Conway residents would need to produce their vehicle registration. There would be a space on the permit to write the plate number of the vehicle so residents could not get extra permits for friends and relatives. If the plate number on the permit doesn’t match the plate on the vehicle a ticket would be issued. Second-home owners would need to produce a property tax bill and would be eligible for one permit per household.
A simple solution to an issue that needs attention, locals get to park for free and visitors get much needed public bathrooms which will be paid for by parking revenue not another tax on the residents of Conway. This would be a win for everyone.
(1) comment
Exactly. Come up w solutions to issues . I completely agree . Great idea . Also just eliminate parking at the parks , residents only . It’s like grills at the parks they couldn’t figure out that metal barrels store the hot ash . I mean was it that hard ? Same with parking . Meter it all . Stop parking at the town parks .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.