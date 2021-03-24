To the editor:
Our neighborhood?
I wasn’t born here in the valley. As I’ve said in the past, I moved here because my passion and my profession exist here. That was over 4½ decades ago. I’ve been a professional climbing guide all these years. I love the mountains, I love the rivers, and I love being in a community.
I must say that I’ve never felt that our town fully appreciated what it has.
I remember, with great dismay, when the town decided not to grant a tax exemption to the airport in the middle of town. How many small towns have an airport in the middle of it? So, the airport was forced to close, and we got a shopping mall. Some would call that progress, I would not. My wife and I have raised two children here in Conway. We live in a small neighborhood; we know many of our neighbors.
Lately, though, the neighborhood has been changing. One by one, as people have aged or moved away, their homes have been sold.
Now, there are different cars in the driveways every few days. Do I live in a residential neighborhood or commercial zone?
What the town is proposing with its short-term rental warrant article opens up the entire town to be a rental property. Neighborhoods will cease to exist. It would ensure that no young people stay here, and that no young families could afford to move here.
As soon as a piece of property becomes available within a certain price range it’s snapped up and turned into an Airbnb or a similar service. It’s an investment for some. It pushes the price of housing beyond the reach of young families. It eliminates long-term rentals.
Conway seems perfectly willing to build many new hotels, but where are the people who work there supposed to live? The proposed warrant article simply states what to do once an individual or company wants to have a short-term rental in a property — there are no limits. I will absolutely vote against this and hope the majority of our community will also vote it down.
I would like to see meaningful limits on the number of short-term rentals allowed in our communities. Otherwise, we will become purely a transient town that caters to investors and tourists.
Joe Lentini
Conway
