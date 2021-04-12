To the editor:
Dear Conway residents: We are writing to ask for your support of School District Article 2 on Tuesday. In the past week we were made aware of an opportunity to utilize grant funds to cover the first $650,000 of the window project at Kennett High School. Due to the way the warrant was written, we need Article 2 to pass in order to take advantage of this opportunity.
Passing Article 2 authorizes the Conway School Board to negotiate a bond for the window project. The Conway School Board can determine the amount and conditions of the bond as needed. If 2A passes, there is no choice about increasing taxes to put funds in the maintenance trust fund. If both articles fail, the project cannot be completed.
Passing Article 2 will allow the Conway School Board to make use of $650,000 in grant funds to cover the first part of the project. The remaining amount will either be covered by the maintenance trust fund or additional grant funds, which are anticipated in the next few months.
The Kennett High School window project needs to be completed. Passing Article 2 will allow for this to happen without increasing the taxes of Conway residents. We ask for your support of this article.
Joe Lentini, chair, Conway School Board
Michelle Capozzoli, assistant chair Randy Davision, board member
Jessica Whitelaw, board member
Joe Mosca, board member
Courtney Burke, board member
William Aughton, board member
