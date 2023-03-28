To the editor:

I thought long and hard before I decided to put my name in to run for Conway School Board again. I knew that if I put my hat in the ring again that the insults and screaming would start again. We live in a different world now than it was just a few years ago. We live in a world with the loudest voices sometimes win out, and those who disagree are afraid to say anything.

