I thought long and hard before I decided to put my name in to run for Conway School Board again. I knew that if I put my hat in the ring again that the insults and screaming would start again. We live in a different world now than it was just a few years ago. We live in a world with the loudest voices sometimes win out, and those who disagree are afraid to say anything.
We live in a world where yelling and screaming, and swearing in public is considered acceptable to some. But that’s not my world.
Running for school board, I will stand on my record. I was one of the members who put forward the plan to create a comprehensive strategic plan. To map out the future and to put realistic benchmarks for achieving it. I was on the steering committee. We involved the entire town and all stakeholders and spent over a year collecting information. We invited parents and teachers and business owners, anyone in the town who had something to say.
The plan has been updated for the next five years and everything done in the schools is viewed through the lens of the strategic plan. I’m very proud of what this has accomplished.
I was on the negotiating team that created the first three-year contract for our teachers, and changed and updated our insurance plan. This saved money for the teachers and the town.
We brought the teachers from the bottom of the state in pay and benefits to the median. We now gave the administration tools to recruit new teachers and retain those we have. We can show them that the town supports them, they can see where they will be over the next three years.
I was the chair of the school board when COVID hit and pushed us into remote learning.
It turned everything upside down. I was involved in the opening plan that looked at how to keep all of our children safe in the classroom. We listened to professionals, doctors, and virologists, as to what we could do to keep all students safe. We listened to the guidance of the CDC.
I was greatly troubled in my last year on the school board at the behavior I saw in our schools. I talked to a student who told me that he was only comfortable going into the boys bathroom maybe once every other week. I know there are multiple reasons this behavior came into existence in our schools. The lack of socialization, no longer being face-to-face, with other students in school. But I have to attribute some of it to the behavior of parents.
When parents would come to school board meetings, and yell and swear and make obscene gestures to us, what kind of example were they setting for their children?
I never wanted my children, when they were in school, to be taught only things that were in line with my beliefs. A true education, in my opinion, challenges you to think, to understand why you have your point of view. I believe we can all have different points of view.
It is true discussions from different point of view that progress is made.
Why did I decide to run after losing the last election? Basically, it was because only 19 percent of the town turned out to vote. I don’t take that as a mandate. So here I am again, running for school board. I know the parlor generals will be out, saying that I’ve destroyed our school system.
Again, I stand on my record. I ask that you turn out and vote. Vote for me if you support what I’ve done and vote against me if you do not. But vote.
