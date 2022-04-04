To the editor:
I’ve thought long and hard before deciding I would run for one more term on the Conway school board. My decision isn’t about the amount of work or the amount of time I dedicate to all the reading and research needed to understand the scope of the issues we are dealing with. I’m running because I believe I can provide experience and stability on the board in a time where I believe it is necessary.
There are a few issues I’d like to address at this time.
First of all, we’ve gone through a period where we’ve had a number of people come to our meetings and behave in a way that lacks civility. The personal attacks at our school board meetings and in The Conway Daily Sun really don’t move us forward. But what I’m most concerned with is the message that it sends to the children of our community. I don’t believe it is responsible to demonstrate behavior like this at public meetings for the children of our valley to see and to potentially emulate.
Another issue that seems to be catching a lot of press these days: education is changing in our state. It’s not what most of us grew up with.
In 2005, New Hampshire began requiring high schools to assess students based on their mastery of course-level competencies, rather than time spent in class. New Hampshire is pioneering the Performance Assessment of Competency Education (PACE) pilot program, a first-in-the-nation accountability system offering reduced levels of standardized testing together with locally developed common performance assessments. Many other states are also moving in this direction including Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Maine and Ohio.
Now more than ever before, colleges and universities are looking at the total student, not just their scores on a test. We need to prepare children for their future, with 21st-century tools, not just based on our experience. We have and do offer information about this change but to date, not many have taken advantage.
One more issue I will mention now is our facilities usage. It’s easy to say let’s just close a school and save money. But if we are to do that, we need to be sure we’re choosing the right location and that we are configuring the schools in a way that is in the best interest educationally of the students. We currently have a committee that is looking into this and will come up with a recommendation. It is complex, it will affect property values near any school that might be closed. It will require more busing. As we look forward, will families move to the valley with children and increase our population or will we see continued decline? How do we prepare to shift in either of these directions?
Of course, there are many other issues that need to be dealt with, but these are just some of the hot topic issues we hear a lot about today. I’m running because I want to keep moving us forward. I have the experience, I know the job, and I want to see our students succeed. I stand by our vision” realizing the full potential of each and every student.”
Joe Lentini
Conway
