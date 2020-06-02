To the editor:
I grew up a while ago, back in a time when there was an old-fashioned concept known as facts. There weren’t alternative facts, there weren’t “facts” that you created to support an unsupportable argument.
I must admit that having facts, as I know them, does create certain problems. If you want to convince people, that say the school budget or that the teachers contract was going to increase the district budget by well over million dollars, you couldn’t get away with this if you used the facts.
If you told them that the contract lowers the teacher’s insurance cost to the district by $493,451 in the first year it would not be an effective way to get them to vote against it. So, the only thing to do is to make up “facts” to support your unsupportable argument.
I’m always quite amazed at how that angry guy from South Conway (columnist Bill Marvel) can create his own “facts.” The actual numbers are there for anyone who wants to see them. The new CEA three-year contract, when you compound those savings, saves the district $1,480,353 in insurance cost.
This translates to a reduction from the 2019-20 approved budget of CEA salaries and benefits costs to the districts to the proposed negotiated salary and benefits for 2022-23 of $20,462.
This contract brings us closer to the median salary levels of comparable districts. Not extravagant. Now in 2021-22 and 2022-23 years, insurance may go up, our staffing levels may go up or down, but when you look at the real numbers and compare them to our current budget there are significant savings. That’s a fact.
Joe Lentini
Chairman, Conway School Board
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.