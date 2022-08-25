To the editor:
On Tuesday, when I looked at the Daily Sun, I couldn’t help but notice my name prominently displayed.
It was William Marvel’s column, so I didn’t expect a love fest. As usual he needed to take a cheap shot at me, though this time, I took offense at the deceptive comment. He said I quit high school. This is true, but he failed to mention that I did that because I was dissatisfied with my high school. I had heard, through a friend, about a private school I thought would better suit me.
I come from a family of Italian immigrants and paying for private school was never an option. Because I had no family support, the school decided to view me as my own parent which allowed me to pay a lower tuition that I could afford.
I worked weekends and full time during the summer to pay my tuition. The school was the Warehouse Cooperative School (the name has to do with the physical design.)
There was a large open space in the center where students were given their own individual space. (This was ringed by classrooms). It was created by Dr. Knowles Doherty. He created the school as his PhD dissertation in education from Harvard University. It had been in existence for a few years before I went. It was specifically created for students who were self-motivated.
This sounds a little different than Mr. M’s “he quit school,” doesn’t it? My choice of schools empowered me to make critical decisions with what I wanted to do with my life, and gave me the skills to accomplish them. Education has always been critical to me — it is our key to the future.
What he did in his column feeds into the pattern I’ve mentioned many times. To create false impressions, to lie, to be rude and vile have become acceptable methods of expressing yourself to the public. It sets an example for our children that personally, I don’t want to see repeated.
Joe Lentini
Conway
