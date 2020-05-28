To the editor:
A simple question to all the Trump supporters. Do you like being lied to, to your face, daily, by President Trump?
He has clocked well over 16,000 lies so far, both large and small. Fact check this if you don't believe it. Do you like a president that lies to your face?
And no, not all politicians or presidents have lied this much. Will you still support him for another election, and why?
Joe Keller
Brownfield, Maine
