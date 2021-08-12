To the editor:
I hear a lot of disinformation about the "harm" of wearing masks and about our "freedom" being trampled by a mask-wearing mandate.
Do these people realize the nurses and doctors wear these same masks while doing open heart surgery for eight or more hours a day? Or that the nurses and doctors tending to the needs of intubated COVID 19 patients have to wear these masks day in and day out?
Simple facts like these make their CO2 concerns bogus and unproven. Stop the lies. If they are so concerned about "freedom" from the "tyranny" of a mask mandate, perhaps they should refuse medical intervention if they contract the disease.
Joe Keller
Brownfield, Maine
