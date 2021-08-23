To the editor:
In answer to several letters to the editor, do the opponents to masks in schools realize that surgeons and operating staff wear masks every time they are in an operation?
Sometimes that could last eight hours straight or more. Are the doctors or nurses dropping dead from rebreathing CO2 in masks? Are the nursing staff and doctors in COVID wards dropping dead from the CO2 in their masks?
Seems like these facts are ignored. This anti-masking rhetoric is edging toward hysteria. The "can't tell me what to do" crowd who sometimes end up on ventilators sure don't mind their medical help have to have strict mask mandates.
Joe Keller
Brownfield, Maine
(0) comments
