To the editor:
So let's see if I understand this right. Short-term rentals are a commercial enterprise plain and simple.
So, with this in mind, if I buy a house in a residential neighborhood can I open up a retail store or maybe a motorcycle shop (which would really wake the neighbors) This is how I see it.
Allow one commercial use you must allow them all. Also, don't believe any of the bull owners are saying about how they love the valley when everyone knows it's all about the money.
I was going to build a house on my property to retire in but the thought of an STR showing up next door has really got me thinking twice. Remember when you take away the neighborhoods you take away the heart of the community.
I would also like to know, do Realtors have to disclose to the buyer that there is an STR next door? Because if not I would be pretty upset after spending money on one of these overpriced homes in the valley. I really hope this gets taken care of or it's gonna be like the old saying, There goes the neighborhood!
Joe Castiglia
Vero Beach, Fla.
