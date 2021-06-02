To the editor:
Living in the valley for a good 20 years and having my kids both graduate from Kennett I know what a beautiful and affordable place the valley was for families. Not anymore.
Not saying short-term rentals are the whole problem but they sure haven't helped. They bought up all the affordable homes strictly to make a profit and in doing so took away 600 homes that could have been rented by locals who live and work in the valley.
As far as tourist they have been coming to valley forever and they will continue to come and stay at the hotels, motels and B&Bs that have always been there for their enjoyment.
Best argument I've heard from STR owners is they won't be able to afford to keep their so called vacation home. Just wondering what did you tell the bank to get that loan in the first place?
Wonder how these people would react if someone did a STR right next door to their house in their home state. Maybe once all these STR homes go on the market maybe it will drive the home prices down because there is no way any local could afford to live in the valley.
Yes, I'm a property owner in the valley and I feel these STRs are not right for residential neighborhoods.
Joe Castigila
Vera Beach, Fla.
