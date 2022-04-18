I found it interesting to read the two articles in the Sun about Attitash closed for the summer and the construction boom in the valley.
While the valley is booming with construction this summer, Attitash, owned by Vail Corp., is closed. While Cranmore is apparently investing some $60 million, Attitash apparently abandoned their permitted replacement for the Summit Triple but, they get a few high fives for the replacement of their Double Double to improve the beginner trails. Wow.
Vail is going all out this season to focus on maintenance and fixing things so they must close the summer activities because they can’t do two things at once? I must say that I applaud Vail on finally paying their valued and really great staff a more attractive wage. Why didn’t they do that two years ago when they could have retained much needed talent. No, I think they were more interested in supplying staff members with new jackets and a few more signs on their limited trails that cautioned skiers. Now those were huge improvements.
I really welcome the new general manager and wish him the best, but, reneging on the Triple and closing down summer isn’t exactly what I would expect from the largest publicly traded ski company in the U.S.
I do hope next season is an improvement from last year — it really couldn’t be worse. Please just make snow, open trails, groom those trails and operate your lifts. This is what you said you would do and I hope you follow through.
Please don’t let so many people down next year as you have done since purchasing our beautiful Attitash.
