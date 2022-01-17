To the editor:
I’ve read letters regarding SB 249 regarding short-term rentals with increasing alarm. It seems that some state legislators feel their only job is to protect certain property rights and not the general welfare of their constituents.
SB 249 eliminates residential-only neighborhoods. Yes, a town can regulate, inspect, collect fees, etc., all good things, but not ban STR in any location. This public policy change is being proposed with no discussion of its consequences.
Where is the discussion on the impact to people who no longer have stable neighborhoods, a child living next to transient housing, the elderly? How does this policy change promote the general welfare? Aren’t communities better off when public policy fosters social connections? Isn’t that one reason residential zoning exists? Yet, there is no discussion on this public policy change.
My other concern is the transfer of wealth that is occurring. The value of local housing infrastructure is being transferred from individuals to corporations/businesses and out of state.
Whether the owner is a large corporation or an individual, the purpose of STR is financial and it is a business. The wealth transfer has already impacted local workforce housing stock. Who will be responsible for replacing this infrastructure? Or will communities just decay as people leave to find housing or regain a sense of community? How much wealth is being transferred outside our state and what are the consequences? Yet again, no discussion.
Vacation areas are the most impacted, but this change applies statewide. So, my friends in other N.H. communities, transient housing could be your next-door neighbor, too.
If you are also concerned, I suggest you contact your state representative, senator, and Gov. Chris Sununu now to remind them of their obligation to protect the welfare of their constituents and modify SB 249 to preserve residential zoning.
Joan Aubrey
Jackson
