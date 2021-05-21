To the editor:
Having just worked the polls for the Jackson town election, I find myself once again looking at a ballot. This time for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s annual election for its board of directors. This year, four seats on the 11-member board are open. As with all elections, member participation is so important, and this election is no different.
The cooperative is engaged in a critical expansion of its role, broadband service for our communities. The cooperative started this expansion, secured CARES grant funds and is providing broadband service to members in Colebrook and Lempster. At the same time, the board continues its oversite role of electric distribution service to members.
Through the board’s actions, the cooperative has not raised electric distribution rates in three years, offers members innovated energy savings solutions, initiated refunding member capital and expanded into broadband service.
I had the pleasure of working with the four incumbents, Brenda Boisvert, Edward French, Jeffrey Morrill and Daniel Senie and full-heartedly endorse their re-election. Each contributes important skills and perspectives to the total operation of the cooperative. They have the experience and dedication to steer the cooperative into this critical new role of broadband, maintain focus on the Cooperative’s electric distribution service, provide opportunities for energy savings and maintain financial stability.
I encourage all members of the cooperative to participate in this important election. Look for your ballot and candidate information in your next statement from the cooperative or online.
Joan Aubrey
Jackson
NHEC board member
