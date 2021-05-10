To the editor:
For the past 43 years we have spent as much time as possible in our favorite vacation community — North Conway, New Hampshire — at first staying with friends, then renting, and in 1989 finally buying a chalet at 231 Crown Ridge Road, the scene of many happy family memories.
Our children grew up loving the mountains, the skiing, the hiking, the dining and of course the wonderful shopping. It became a family joke that at any given gathering here in Winchester, Mass., we were all dressed in clothing we had purchased in North Conway.
We have rented out the house on a short-erm basis to families and small groups without ever having had an unpleasant incident. People understand from the start that we respect our neighbors and that ours is a quiet neighborhood. We make it plain that if they cause any disturbance, we fully support any complaint by a neighbor and any intervention by local authorities.
As a result of our care in choosing guests, we have a long list of “regulars,” including a Florida couple who come for at least a month in summer to enjoy North Conway while their children, the third generation in the family to do so, attend summer camp just over the border in Maine.
When I told them that the town might be considering ending private home rentals, they were very disappointed and said that they would have to look in Maine for a rental in future if this proposal became law
We don’t get only families as guests. Our second most common groups of guests are ladies who want to get away for a holiday shopping weekend, or a couple of moms and their kids on a back to school shopping spree. At first I thought the women would be pleased with our well appointed kitchen, but many have confided that they prefer to dine out when they’re away from home.
In terms of our house’s contribution to the state and the town, we faithfully pay the state meals and rentals tax of 9 percent monthly; we employ a team of local people: a housekeeper and her staff, a handyman, a plowing and sanding team, a private trash disposal' person and many excellent local professionals for HVAC, septic, electric and other repairs. We would never consider renting without our team.
We have no intention of selling our home in North Conway, whatever the future brings, but we imagine that younger people (we are in our 70s) might not be able to afford their houses without rental income.
If there are problems with some inconsiderate renters and tenants, perhaps there should be rules to deal with those problems individually. Please do not ruin the North Conway homerental opportunities for all.
Jo Ann E. Walther
Dr. Frederick G. Walther
Winchester, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.