To the editor:
Upon reading Wednesday's The Conway Daily Sun, I saw your request for a “liberal op-ed voice.”
While a liberal voice would balance the existing conservative side, I would suggest that you also seek an op-ed candidate whose opinions are more middle of the road. However, as these pieces could potentially bring people together, the views presented may not be controversial enough to “Stir the Pot.”
Jim Tafuto
Intervale
