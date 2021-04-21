To the editor:
I have to chuckle at the folks who get all upset about our being freed from not requiring masks. It is funny but my wife and I spent two weeks visiting our daughter in the Florida Keys in January where masks were not mandatory.
We had many nights of dining out and masks were not required once you went through the door and outdoor pool clubs where once you went through the gate, no mask. We are both in our 70s+ and our names have not been on page 3.
The states who have had realistic ideas to fight the virus are doing better than those who have everyone locked down and scared to death. You can not have the “herd immunity” if you do not allow there to be herds!
Jim Shuff
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.