To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin and I seem to have a lot in common. We are of the same vintage and taught history for decades (36 years for me, grades six-12, 19 with bewildering, then beloved seventh-graders).
So it’s perplexing to me that he seems so fearful of today’s educators receiving training and professional development toward engaging students in ways that take on a more full-accounting of our deplorable history related to people of color.
I disagree with his assessment that “public school teachers are not what anyone would call courageous.” Good teachers today have to be able to face tough facts about American history and help young people analyze and understand all we’ve been as a nation, good and bad.
Jim Scully
Freedom and Novelty, Ohio
