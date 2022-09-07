To the editor:

Naturally, I didn’t tune into NBC or MSNBC last Thursday night to watch President Joe Biden’s ty-rant in Philly. I had seen Putin on the TV war news earlier that day, and the sight of one decrepit, demented autocrat was plenty enough for me. So, instead, I caught a recap of the event the following morning on Yahoo! News.

