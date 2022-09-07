Naturally, I didn’t tune into NBC or MSNBC last Thursday night to watch President Joe Biden’s ty-rant in Philly. I had seen Putin on the TV war news earlier that day, and the sight of one decrepit, demented autocrat was plenty enough for me. So, instead, I caught a recap of the event the following morning on Yahoo! News.
What struck me about the featured photo of Biden at the podium during the speech, his face visibly contorted with rage as he spoke about millions of Republicans as if they were no more than sewer rats, was how much he resembled Adolf Hitler at one of his own rallies, pre-World War II.
Photoshop a thin black toupee and narrow mustache on Biden, and a swastika on his red background, book-ended by the two taut military guards, and he was indistinguishable in that moment from the diabolical Bavarian corporal.
Of course, the comparison was unavoidable, if certainly imperfect. Joe hasn’t murdered millions of innocent people — yet. But whether you call them semi-fascist, demi-fascist, quasi-fascist, Stasi-fascist or fully fascist, Biden and many (but not all) of his fellow Democrats have spent his entire purloined presidency to date trying to destroy democracy and civil liberties in this country.
The riots and lawlessness aimed at political opponents, and institutions of rule of law. The discrimination against Whites and other increasingly-minority demographics. The political witch-hunts. The demonization and censorship of those who disagree with them. The desperation-inducing inflation. The interference with electoral processes at all levels. The denial of rights like the Second Amendment. The use of the DOJ to persecute Trump, while shielding the Bidens, Clintons and Obamas from much-due prosecution.
All the conditions are present for an actual dictatorship in America. All that Biden and the Democrats need for it now is one more vote — yours. Don’t give it.
