To the editor:
Young people having lofty ideals and wanting to change the world — at least for the better — is a good thing. A person’s family and friends loyally supporting them during turbulent personal events is also admirable — or at least understandable.
But arrogance, hypocrisy and dishonesty are bad form no matter who engages in them — and setting someone else up for failure is simply beyond the pale.
Taylor Bouchard’s and Molly Campbell’s letters defending Liz Bouchard were strident to be sure, but didn’t do Ms. Bouchard herself any favors whatsoever. With friends like that, who needs enemies — as the saying goes.
Both trumpet Ms. Bouchard as a veritable new-age Wonder Woman and Gen Z Warrior-Chief all in one — a “strong,” “righteous” idealist, with “big ovaries” (their words) no less, who is single-handedly “leading the fight” for civil rights and against obsolescence in America. Really? When does the movie come out?
No one can live up to such a billing. Just ask Parkland school-shooting survivor David Hogg, who after the wokerati used him for their own propaganda purposes had to take a well-being break from the unsustainable public expectations piled on him by himself and others.
People can’t stand it when someone who has accomplished something real then brags about it — much less can they stand it when someone brags about something someone else hasn’t even done yet and may never do. For all we know, Ms. Bouchard one day may suddenly find college life too “uncomfortable” and decide to drop out and sell pajamas from the back of a camper van for the rest of her life. (Or she may go on to do great things, who knows?)
Indeed, you need only look at one ironic contradiction in Taylor’s and Molly’s defense of Ms. Bouchard to see the disservice they do to her. After having brayed how formidable she is, they chastise me for “picking on” 18-year-old Ms. Bouchard (legally an adult) and “calling” her out for her actions with regard to a matter of clear public interest. But how tough can Ms. Bouchard be if she can’t handle fair criticism, and from a supposedly “obsolete” individual like me? Is this a case of “thick ovaries” but “thin skin”?
Their defense of Ms. Bouchard seems to be another instance of the wokerati seeking to stifle opinions with which they disagree by falsely labelling them bullying, sexist, racist, homophobic, etc. And of course, if there is any bigotry here, it is in Taylor’s and Molly’s letters. They bristle with disdain for men, and older people in general. They imply that if older generations, even speaking from experience in life, disagree with younger generations on matters of “fashion, culture, and society,” the older generations must be continuing patterns of oppression against “women, Blacks and gays.”
Taylor and Molly never bother realizing that the real fight for civil rights for those three minority groups — not on petty issues like “hoodies and PJs,” but on real issues like basic equality and freedom — was fought over the last six decades by many people (humbly including myself) of the very same older generations they now so easily dismiss.
To truly be a leader in the world, one must actually practice the lofty ideals one preaches.
Jim Pietrangelo
North Conway
