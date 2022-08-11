No, Tino Fernandes, I did not watch the Jan. 6 hearings. As television genres go, I’m not a big fan of farce. Besides, the hearings were a repeat anyway — of the Democrats’ unsuccessful two impeachment trials of President Donald Trump.
More fundamentally, I refused on principle to dignify the hearings. They were a disgrace to democratic process. With them, Democrats were attempting nothing short of a second election coup.
In 2021, Democrats illegitimately installed demented dictator Joe Stalin — excuse me — Biden in the White House. Then, by early 2022, once the disastrous nature of that d’etat had become painfully apparent to all Americans, Democrats — fearing a landslide by Republicans in 2022 and 2024 — embarked upon a campaign to try to disqualify Donald Trump as a future presidential candidate by instigating a bogus criminal prosecution against him. Democrats earlier couldn’t get Trump removed from office, so they decided to try their hand at getting him barred from office.
The Jan. 6 hearings were one step in the Democrats’ putative bogus prosecution of Trump. (As renowned constitutional-criminal law professor Jonathan Turley recently opined, the “Jan. 6 Committee has yet to establish a criminal case against Trump.”) The recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another step.
Not surprisingly, Democrats’ campaign was straight out of the Communist playbook. For example, Putin won the last two Russian presidential elections simply by prosecuting and jailing his main opponent, Alexei Navalny, on bogus charges.
Democrats here are truly “playing chicken” with democracy, and it may not end well for our nation. Those of us who support rule of law won’t sit idly by while Democrats pull a “Navalny” on Trump, especially when other presidents or presidential candidates — Nixon, the Clintons, Obama and Biden himself — have been given a pass on actual crimes and corruption.
