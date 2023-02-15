To the editor:
Dog-walker Christy McKinnon’s one statement perhaps says it all: “I headed back up the groomed trail marked for skiers.”
Ms. McKinnon certainly “understood I was to follow the yellow signs”; by her own admission, she had previously been told by staff at Whitaker Woods to stay on the trails marked for walkers.
But she headed up the one particular ski trail that day anyway.
When frustrated trail-patrol understandably if not somewhat rudely took her to task for doing so, she felt “angered, belittled, shamed and harassed.”
Really? Harassed?
New resident McKinnon may not know about trail etiquette up here — if not, she should inform herself. You don’t walk on groomed trails.
I’ve never XC-skied in my life, and I know that.
Town trails are public resources, and grooming trails takes a lot of time, money and expertise. Walking on snow can damage or destroy ski trails, and even put XC-skiers and groomers at risk of injury. The term is “post-holing,” I believe.
If the town had dedicated the groomed trail to XC-skiing, McKinnon was simply wrong to walk on it.
That she was lost or possibly late for work didn’t excuse her mistake or make her right, either. She should have had a trail map with her to begin with, and allowed herself plenty of time to walk out on permitted paths. That rule applies everywhere in this valley — particularly in the National Forest — winter or summer.
And if McKinnon thinks dog-walkers aren’t getting their fair share of trails or use of trails compared to skiers — which is a curious argument to make given that skiers can’t ski the trails outside of winter — the solution was for her to lobby the town, not walk back up the trail she knew was for skiers.
The Mass-backwards way of doing things isn't appreciated up here.
Jim Pietrangelo
North Conway
