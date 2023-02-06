It’s always a delicious treat seeing the liberal elite and wokerati turning their loose cannons on each other. Best-in-show this year for such mincemeat pies has to go to the ridiculous firestorm now engulfing nominations for the Oscars.
British actress Andrea Riseborough is nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in “To Leslie,” an indie film that only made $27,000 at the box office thus far.
The identitarian-police and the Black supremacists are upset because a poor, unknown white actress was nominated instead of establishment-favorite Viola Davis, who is Black and starred in “The Woman King.” (Yes, not Queen but King.)
However, illegal-immigrant-supporting (sorry, migrant-person-supporting) and anti-xenophobia celebrities are mad that the nomination of a non-citizen hoping for a better life — to wit, Riseborough — is being questioned. And the transgender mob is simply mad since neither woman — Riseborough or Davis — has a penis, at least not that we know of.
For their part, the censorship-brigade and the anti-racist-baby-battalion are irate that anyone would even consider Davis for a nomination — given that her film, about the African kingdom of Dahomey, white-washes (sorry, black-washes) the central role that Blacks themselves played in slavery.
(And the Black-supremacists and the thought-police will now be mad at me for using the term “white-wash” — even though they use it all the time and the term refers to white paint and not white people.)
And actor Will Smith is still "the victim" in much of Hollywood's eyes for smacking Chris Rock at last year's Oscars ceremony.
You can’t make this stuff up, even in LA.
I’m glad I was born while MLK Jr., was still alive and breathing life into the principle of real equality — people being judged solely on the content of their character — or, in this case, their performance in a film. The some-animals-are-more-equal-than-others concept of equity being peddled today is pure nonsense.
