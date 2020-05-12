To the editor:
Open or not to open?
We now have over 80,000 Americans that have died as a result of COVID-19. This while the vast majority of America has been on a stay-at-home order. Schools closed and businesses shuttered. Minimal human interaction is proving to be a way that slows the spread of the virus. The psyche of Americans has been damaged in a way that nobody could ever have imagined. Freedom as we know it has been challenged. Open or not to open?
Here is the dilemma. We open up and the economy gets flowing again and we get back to being free Americans. The virus becomes static in the background of our minds. America Strong.
Now what happens if we open up and see a new spike? A spike equal to or surpasses the initial spike? What then happens to the psyche of the average American? If we open too soon and this occurs then the psyche is going to be a lot worst that it is now. Why? Because Americans will be reassured that the only safe place is in their homes. They will be content to stay there until a vaccine is discovered and the virus is eradicated. The road to recovery in this scenario will take a whole lot longer. The economy may take a hit that may take a decade to recover from.
I believe that Gov. Chris Sununu is doing a stellar job with New Hampshire. I believe that he has built a team of professionals that has my support 100 percent. They will not get it right all of the time, but I believe they will always do what they feel is in the best interest of the state as a whole. This from a voter who will not vote for any Republican in the upcoming election with one exception, Gov. Sununu. I just wish he would jump in the presidential race.
New Hampshire has it right. Slow and steady wins the race.
Jim Leslie
North Conway
