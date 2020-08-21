To the editor:
I wish to respond to Knute Ogren’s letter of July 21, “Push LGBTQ rights on institutions, things will get better.” He wrote that "some churches intentionally declare that LGBTQ persons are welcome. Other churches are not safe and welcoming.”
A church that is unwelcoming or unsafe isn’t a credible church; it’s un-Christian!
While LGBTQ lifestyle choices are unhealthy and contrary to biblical teaching (I Corinthians 6:9,10; Romans 1:26,27; Jude 1:7; Mark 10:6-8), churches are to welcome everyone regardless of their sins.
My church in North Conway welcomes ALL people. Only Jesus was without sin. All the rest of us are sinners. We begin each Mass in prayer by acknowledging our sins; we ask for God’s forgiveness. We try to do better; we seek repentance. We know that it is only through God’s grace that we will have everlasting life with Him. We are a humble people and we are never proud of our sinfulness. Jesus tells us in John 14:6 that “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but me.”
Take Knute’s advice and be very discerning about the church that you choose to attend. My advice is to be wary of a pastor that is accepting and supportive of sinful behavior. Be cautious of “friends” that condone your unhealthy choices and tell you what you want to hear. Friends don’t do this!
Attend a church that will lead you in a path of righteousness. And only when this happens will “things get better.”
Jim Hrdlicka
Glen
