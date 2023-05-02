To the editor:
In Sandwich last year we were gerrymandered into Carroll County District 2. This was disappointing. Over the years it was reasonable to think I would know or at least cross paths with my state representative.
Now our town shares elected officials with towns an hour away that few of us visit or do business in. Such is politics.
Last month, a bill was working its way through the State House which I had a personal interest in. By the time I learned this, the wheels were well in motion. On a Sunday evening I sent brief emails to each of my new state reps asking if there was still an opportunity for discussion. Including my phone number, I was hopeful. Soon I was surprised.
The next day at lunch I received a phone call. The caller identified himself as state Rep. Chris McAleer. He had read my email and wanted to talk. Our two-minute conversation covered a lot of ground. He assured me he would research the matter and if more discussion was forthcoming he would make me aware.
Wednesday, I read in my morning paper that the bill I was interested in had come up for a vote the previous day, a fact that I was unaware of. I made a note to check to see how Mr. McAleer had voted. I didn’t need to. At lunch the phone rings and, again, it is McAleer. He explained how things went the previous day in Concord and his reasoning on how he voted on the bill that concerned me. I was impressed.
Mr. McAleer, a Democrat, has put me in a tough spot. I have never voted for a Democrat for anything in my life. That is a history any self-respecting American should take pride in. However, constituent service such as this man demonstrated to me goes well beyond what anyone should expect. Whether he voted in a direction I favored isn’t the point. The man made the effort to contact me, a stranger. He asked thoughtful questions, listened, and gave thoughtful answers. Thanks Chris.
Come voting day, November 2024, I will need do some soul searching. I think those of us in Carroll County District 2 might have a keeper.
Jim Gaisser
Sandwich
