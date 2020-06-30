To the editor:
I see today that Putrumpin and his administration are again trying to eliminate Obamacare.
What if instead the Congressional Republicans proposed legislation creating a different health-care system? If better, it would be enacted, then Obamacare could be eliminated. If not better it would fail, then millions of people would still have their current health care. That seems like a win-win to me.
Jim Eshelman
Freedom
