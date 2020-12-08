To the editor:
Letter writer Sonia Voegtlin says we are heading down the road to communism, and provides us with an alleged quote to that effect from Nikita Khrushchev himself.
Politifact states, “There is no evidence Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev said this quote about ‘gullible’ Americans being fed ‘small doses of socialism.’”
And it states “Similar quotes have been attributed to Khrushchev without proof for years.”
Snopes.com also adds its uncertainty, and includes a quote from Lee Metcalf, U.S. senator (1961-78) from Montana, who “ told the Los Angeles Times that the quote was being circulated by organizations including the far-right John Birch Society ...”
Politifact also recommends a book titled “They Never Said It: A Book of Fake Quotes, Misquotes, and Misleading Attributions.”
That seems a sensible recommendation. Ms Voegtlin might consider adding that book to her reading list.
Jim Diamond
Tamworth
