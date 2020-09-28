To the editor:
Mark McConkey’s ad that ran for the Republican Town Hall in Tamworth states that “an invitation was extended several times to have two party debates for the voters.” Not true. One invitation, with no flexibility, was presented to the Democratic candidates.
In 2018, McConkey and I arranged and co-moderated a candidate's night.
This year, McConkey invited us to debates with his hand-picked moderators, with two events inside and one event under a tent with side walls, so not truly outside. Masks were not mandatory and refreshments provided, meaning masks would be off.
We responded that we agreed with doing candidate nights but felt it would be safer and more appropriate to utilize Zoom, as both the Gibson Center and the League of Women Voters are doing. Zoom is more inclusive as those not comfortable attending an in-person event can participate.
McConkey did not respond. He appeared not interested in working together to ensure the safety of voters. The Democrats' Zoom town halls will be Oct 1 and 3.
McConkey’s approach was a pre-determined solution, take-it-or-leave-it instead of working together. That is not how we should govern nor work together as candidates.
Government works best when we bring together differing opinions to find the best solution. When I first ran for state representative in 2016, I described my leadership approach as “working together with others to solve problems.” That is a consensus-building approach which respects the opinions of everyone in the group and generally leads to better and more durable solutions than decisions developed by one individual or side and imposed upon the other.
I believe it is far better to work together with others to solve problems than to push through a pre-determined solution. This is what I will do if re-elected.
Jerry Knirk
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.