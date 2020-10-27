To the editor:
Matt Mowers was a paid lobbyist for a massive gas pipeline that would pump over 1 billion cubic feet of fracked gas per day in his home state of New Jersey before he moved to New Hampshire.
The PennEast Pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey enjoys the opposition of every town along the route that would also gauge through 44 parks, 91 acres of wetlands and over 44 miles of forest, 88 waterways, 1,600 acres total and drinking water for 17 million people.
Perhaps being new to New Hampshire Matt Mowers didn’t know it but pipelines are not welcome here. In the past five years, public opposition has spelled the demise of two pipelines projects. The Granite Bridge project was withdrawn earlier this year. The Liberty Utilities proposal would have run from Portsmouth to Manchester with a herculean storage facility in Epsom. Another project called NorthEast Energy Direct from Kinder-Morgan was proposed in southwestern New Hampshire and was also withdrawn in 2016 after strong resistance at each and every public meeting.
The science is clear, from extraction to production to consumption, fracked gas produces significant amounts of pollution. Pipelines increase significant damage to our future from community safety to public health issues and climate change impacts harming the state now.
Matt Mowers said he has an “All-Of-The-Above” climate approach but his past proves otherwise. A pipeline with over 1 billion cubic feet per day does not fit in New Hampshire as an energy source or to address the climate emergency. Matt Mowers is not aligned with New Hampshire’s reasoned approach to address the climate crisis. That is why I will support Chris Pappas for Congress.
Jerry Curran
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.