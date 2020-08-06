To the editor:
Regarding the intersection at Eastman Road and East Conway Road: I am not an expert at traffic control, but for my work I travel extensively throughout the whole Northeastern part of the state.
I travel almost every day from Center Conway to North Conway and beyond and pass the intersection that is in question. I cannot tell you how hesitant I am upon approaching it due to the large percentage of drivers who fail to stop at the stop sign at the end of Eastman Road. A fairly large percentage of drivers just fly through it.
In The Conway Daily Sun’s Tele-Talk, there was a fairly large percentage of individuals who were against a traffic circle or rotary. I have been traveling through traffic circles for 42 years, and they are the absolute best way to handle traffic. A driver really does not have to stop, just yield to the traffic in the circle coming from the left. Traffic circles keep traffic moving along.
For these individuals that advocate a traffic light at that intersection, I pose this question. “What makes you think that a traffic light is going to stop the individuals that blow through stop signs now from blowing through traffic lights?”
For these individuals who resist a rotary, I say that your reluctance is mostly due to a lack of knowledge as to how to properly transverse one.
I have seen it time after time that a new circle has been constructed and no education of the facts has ever reached the public.
I am thouroughly convinced that this intersection needs a rotary. I challenge the highway department and also The Conway Daily Sun to publish a series of educational articles as to the proper etiquette of how to properly drive through a rotary. This would go a long way in educating drivers.
Jennifer Holman
Center Conway
