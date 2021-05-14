To the editor:
An open letter to Tom Holmes and the selectmen of Conway: I may be mistaken but I don’t recall seeing an article on the April 13 Conway ballot requesting a moratorium be placed on any of the issues regarding STRs.
Please honor and respect the voting decisions of the residents of Conway. If this is such a controversial issue a special election needs to be held to see how the voters feel regarding a moratorium.
Until that time post-election changes should not be considered and the results of the election be upheld respected.
Jeffrey Shutak
Intervale
