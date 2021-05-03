To the editor:
I have suggested to the Town of Jackson that it start charging all Conway residents $20 to park at all town-owned property and parks, unless Conway reciprocate Jackson residents free parking at their sites.
We used to be the valley but what's fair is fair. I encourage all of Conway's other neighbors to do the same.
Jeff Roden
Jackson
