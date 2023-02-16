Maybe the town should hire a full-time attendant for Whitaker Woods. They could charge a fee and issue a tracking tag to help keep dogs and hikers off the skiers' trails. The Apple Airtag would work great, allowing for watching a hiker's every step. Seriously, what is this area coming to?
In my many years of hiking in Whitaker Woods, never once have I noted a negative interaction between hikers, skiers and dogs. Yet this year, the wheels of bureaucracy have engulfed even Whitaker Woods.
This valley is a mecca for cross country skiing. A skier has over a dozen cross country skiing options. Now, the skiers get to kick hikers and their dogs off of oodles of trails in Whitaker Woods?
Are cross country skiers over represented in the decision-making about these woods? What is it they are trying to control? Are they making things worse for some people, and their dogs, while trying to make something better for others, the skiers?
Pretty soon, I won't be visiting those woods with my dogs on our drive through town. Nor will I will I pay a 2$ parking few to stop and grab a few things in the village. Living on the outskirts of North Conway, many of us won't qualify for a locals tag.
The list of places I no long visit gets longer each year, like First bridge, Echo Lake, Diana's, and the many National Forest parking areas requiring a fee, to name a few.
I thought working around the house might be cheaper than going for a hike, but then realized I now have to pay the state to burn the downed pine branches from the last storm. Yup, Live Fee or Die, for sure. Good thing the booze is cheap.
