To the editor:
After reading state representative candidate Nicole Norlund’s recent background piece I thought, “Wow, the ironies never end.”
In her defense of not supporting raising the minimum wage, this Republican woman with no background in economics espouses the position that “Free Market Economic Principles” should dictate wages.
At the same time, her husband, a teacher, is paid a union-negotiated wage that is four to five times the minimum wage.
Nicole, foreign student workers were competing for $10 an hour jobs back in 2003, when rents around here were $600 for a two-bedroom apartment. In 2020, there are many local workers still being paid $10 an hour, and it’s not their summer, student-worker job.
So much for free market principles dictating wages. Do you want to see this state get to 2025 with a minimum wage of $7.25? How much will a two-bedroom apartment rent for then?
If your husband’s wage was cut in half with no benefits, would you feel secure? Would you support unions?
It appears your political rhetoric does not align with how you sustain your family. The ability to get ahead in life does not happen with even a $15 an hour wage.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
