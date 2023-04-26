I stepped out of my car last week at a store to the sound of plastic crunching. It was empty nips that were likely sold at New Hampshire liquor stores. Leaving, I grabbed a paper, finding Celeste Clarke had penned a narrow-minded, pro-Sen. Jeb Bradley, anti-cannabis letter.
How many used nips litter our communities? Walk any road, supermarket or gas station parking lot and you will find this trash. It’s uncomfortable to think that these nips were likely consumed by people driving cars and trucks. Equally scary, under any chair lift in our pristine White Mountains you will find a trail of nips trash all the way down the mountain. Overgrown juvenile delinquents are zipping by children drunk on nips. This behavior is enabled by the state and Bradley.
Celeste, alcohol directly kills over 400 people and harms thousands of families yearly in New Hampshire. Yet, you will never hear a peep from Bradley about this matter. He’d rather force people to travel to nearby states for cannabis, using roads with DWI nips drinkers on them. Apparently he is supported by people who appear willfully ignorant about cannabis.
It’s unlikely Bradley and the N.H. GOP will ever support eliminating sales of nips in New Hampshire. Such rational leadership represents conflicts of interest with their education funding and tax scheme. Yes, the same folks that were celebrating increased booze sales during COVID.
Maybe concerned citizens could use the organized spring clean-ups to separate out all the nips. This roadside trash can then be shipped to certain Concord offices labeled, “Conflicts of Interest Kill N.H. Residents.”
N.H. GOP socialism involves selling discount, harmful products through a monopoly. Unlike cannabis, alcohol has zero therapeutic properties. It’s tiresome watching N.H. cannabis prohibition play out. Jeb fooled you, Celeste.
