We should thank William Marvel for collecting a lot of valuable data about student performance in our schools. It supports truths about our society, and a frightening scenario where many students, nationwide, are not thriving. It also supports the theory that gastrointestinal tract health is paramount to healthy development during youth. Here’s why.
In 2013, the Obama administration increased the allowable level of glyphosate in food, right before mandating the ACA. In 2017, the Trump administration extended existing allowable levels until 2035. Referencing William’s data, local student performance declines started in 2014. Corresponding with declining student performance, the town sold out to a corporate food service, assuring a quality level far from organic. When private equity gets in on federal student meals money, is there reason for concern? Domestic sales of snack foods went from $117 billion in 2017 to $158 billion in 2021. Search ewg.org to see what’s in your favorite snacks and cereals.
Students thriving outside of the public school environment are likely benefiting from parents who are as conscientious about diet as they are about their child’s education. Thriving students who have good diets supports the fact that bad food makes for poor development. Petrol cars run terrible on diesel. Kudos to those food-aware parents as you weather the storm of a polluted food supply. Your children will thank you for providing appropriate foods for healthy DNA expression during their youth.
As many as one out of four grade-school boys are showing some signs of various developmental delays. Locally this year, one out of 18 students inducted into the National Honor Society was a male. Problem?
William, you were looking for an explanation for poor student performance besides the pandemic. Question is, do tourist-town kids eat more junk food than kids from other towns?
