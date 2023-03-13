Returning user access in Whitaker Woods to its former state and intended use is a great idea, but you won’t hear it from the conservation commission. If one pokes around a bit, it becomes clear that the commission not only was offered plenty of opportunity to involve hikers in the decision process. Even folks within their inner circle warned them that they were going to kick up a bunch of dust.
The happening involving Whitaker Woods reminds me of what the New Hampshire Senate did with the school choice program. The Senate shoved the program into the legislative process without a deliberative process in the House. The governor signed the school choice program into law in violation of the New Hampshire Constitution. A special interested minority dictated the laws we are all forced to accept. It’s what they want, not what most people want.
This is how they do it; the familiar situation where a small group of people with special interests are making decisions without consulting the majority. Importantly, decisions about Whitaker Woods were made in violation of deed restrictions. Given the cross-country ski agenda now monopolizes the major trails in the interior of Whitaker Woods, it is no surprise hikers were excluded from providing input.
The powers that be are hoping that within three years their ski patrol can say to hikers, “get off these trails now. This is how we have always done it, now get in line or get out.” That was the mentality with which they started things, and this behavior was obviously supported by the commission leadership or patrol wouldn’t have felt empowered to behave in this manner.
Hikers, you have the legal right to hike where you want in Whitaker Woods. If you are accosted by ski patrol, call the cops on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.