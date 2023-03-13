To the editor:

Returning user access in Whitaker Woods to its former state and intended use is a great idea, but you won’t hear it from the conservation commission. If one pokes around a bit, it becomes clear that the commission not only was offered plenty of opportunity to involve hikers in the decision process. Even folks within their inner circle warned them that they were going to kick up a bunch of dust.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.