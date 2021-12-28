To the editor:
Reading Mary Ramp’s recent letter was refreshing, but not from an accompanying drink of liquor. One has to look no further to find malignant socialism than our state liquor store establishment.
Seriously, it’s malignant from a health and social point of view, on top of the fact that workers are paid non-living wages with no benefits, and the profits get aggregated into the state that uses them to pay for it’s obligation to provide equal educational opportunities for our youth.
A recent conversation with a member of the GOP was elucidating. The subject was, “what is the GOP going to do with the cannabis issue, as 60 percent of Republicans and 80 percent of Democrats want it legal?” His response was clear, “there are folks who intend to do the same with cannabis as was done with liquor, only this time the GOP school choice program will be the recipient.”
It looks like we have chosen state representatives who reflect the will of their party, not the people. Some want to add a therapeutic product’s revenue for their GOP socialist, school choice program. If such occurred it would be best to think of it as a “Pot for Private Schools Program.” Search “John Boehner Cannabis” on YouTube to see how Republicans flip flop when they are shareholders.
I speak of “malignant socialism” in regard to liquor for obvious social reasons, but get this, every single Middle Eastern country has one quarter the cancer rates compared to the U.S.A. Roughly 100 per 100,000 compared to 400 per 100,000.
I can guarantee this has more to do with alcohol prohibition than fasting during Ramadan. In N.H., the GOP celebrates increased liquor sales, and will never allow, even retired folks, the right to grow a couple therapeutic cannabis plants.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.