To the editor:
That was a quadruple Whitaker whammy yesterday. Let me tell you about it.
Entering Whitaker Woods from the east, my first encounter was with an elderly man and his dog. We stopped and chatted as our dogs mingled. I asked him how the new trail rules was working. Verbatim from him, "Terrible, we went 50 yards down this narrow, rutty, slippery trail, then I saw a hill I am supposed to climb with my dog, and well, we are just calling it a day." How sad.
I then encountered a fellow with his older dog. He was on the flat, restricted paths for reasons readily apparent. His elderly dog needed gentle exercise. It was a good dog walk, talking about the things that appear to be helping our aging dogs.
Leaving the woods I encountered a skier as she petted my dog. Chatting for a bit, she said she wasn't local and had been referred by her hotel to use Whitaker Woods for cross-country skiing.
Pulling in for gas on the way home a woman saw my dog in the front seat. Waiting at the register we chatted about our dogs. She had just hiked at Whitaker Woods the prior day. She was direct, indicating because of health issues with balance she cannot use the new dog hiking trails.
I texted a lawyer friend a photo of the "Attention" sign one encounters entering Whitaker. She texted back, "I suspect they have no legal standing to keep people off trails." A future sign should read, "This is a Mixed Use Facility. During busy periods, it is recommended that hikers and their dogs use the yellow marked trails."
Access to public lands is becoming increasingly restricted. Do the new Whitaker Woods rules reflect special interests trying to control public assets?
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
