To the editor:
A privileged class has advanced their agendas, literally stealing money out of the state budget, legally. The recently legislated $10 million bailout for people who lost money investing with FRM reeks of a twisted form of socialism where an individual's failed investments get distributed to the taxpayers.
Let's get this correctly, you can risk your assets in free markets and when you lose, because of your own lack of due diligence, this state will bail you out? This recent legislation stands as a remarkable and blatant hypocrisy and should beg questions from any reasonable Republican, yet you'll hear not a peep from a single one. Would the moderate, fair, rational Republicans please step forward. This is a classic case of socializing risk and privatizing profits, and it's not right, not fair, nor reasonable.
Are there any legal avenues that can be pursued in regard to this matter? Would an unbiased court deem this legislation legal? Does the state have the right to distribute taxpayer money to private investors for their investment losses?
Ten million dollars toward affordable housing solutions would likely impact far more people in endlessly meaningful ways. Valley workers can only hope bank loan officers start asking how much they saved on sales taxes last year, then "Live Free or Die" might make a little more sense to them. Well, you can also wear your unregistered pistol on your side going in for that loan. I'm trying to look on the brighter side things, really I am.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
