To the editor:
Vaccination went very smoothly, extremely well-organized with a large area for completing registration paperwork and waiting for an open vaccination station. There were lots of enclosed vaccination stations and a separate waiting area for the 15-minute observation period.
They even hand you a timer already ticking immediately upon vaccination, which goes off like an alarm clock when the 15 minutes have elapsed. It is sort of like the one you get at a restaurant while you wait for your food order.
And there were dozens of very courteous staff and volunteers to assist with questions, hand out and collect paperwork, wipe down chairs and anything else people were touching.
At the check-out desks, they handed out a card with the type (Moderna) and lot number of vaccine received today, the time and date of appointment for the second dose. The whole process took less than a half-hour.
Kudos to the organizers and to the staff and volunteers who were pulling it off.
Feeling no effects so far. Probably a sore shoulder tomorrow.
Jeff Maynard
Jackson
