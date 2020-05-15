To the editor:
Last week, Mr. Richard Hasse from Glen voiced his opinion here about Market Basket purchasing the Shaw’s building for local operations. I agree with him.
A good idea, but how would it actually work? Shaw’s was once owned by Super Value and Cerberus Capital Management.
United National Foods now owns it and applies a one-size-fits-all business model to those companies under its acquisition umbrella.
What do they, merger and acquisition raiders, actually know about consumer staples anyway? They’re too big to have the resources to fully understand each business segment they own.
While institutions and mutual funds own a majority of United’s stock, surely they can’t be happy with it. It is undervalued, trading at 76 percent below market value, resulting in a 74 percent, three-year loss for their shareholders. The stock price floats around $5-$13 a share, with no dividends.
I could see Market Basket doing a leveraged buyout of Shaw’s, and could expand its building and parking. That way, having Market Basket here in the valley would be a benefit to the local economy, residents and future employees.
Jay Gray
Conway
