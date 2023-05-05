The N.H. Supreme Court’s ruling in Conway vs. Kudrick represents long overdue vindication. And not just for Scott Kudrick, but also for every single homeowner in Conway.
For nearly two years STR opponents have falsely claimed that STRs are a “commercial” or “business” use of a property. Anyone with any comprehension of zoning ordinances knows that zoning is based upon use.
STR owners have repeatedly and correctly argued that STR use is residential. And now the Supreme Court has affirmed that obvious and proper interpretation. The only way a STR could be considered commercial would be if a commercial operation was being conducted at the property.
The court correctly concluded that “given that the occupants of the defendant’s properties exclusively engage in residential activities” STRs are permitted in residential districts. Because the use is residential. Period.
It is so obvious and simple to all except those who are willfully blind or members of the NIMBY class. Despite complete vindication, and in the absence of an apology, STR owners can unfortunately and reasonably next expect the town to attempt to enforce retaliatory measures, such as exorbitant yearly registration fees for exercising your right to rent your property. When that happens you can reasonably expect to see another long, costly and unnecessary court case.
